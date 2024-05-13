Matches Announced For NJPW Dominion

NJPW has announced several title matches for their Dominion show in June. The company announced the following bouts on Sunday for the show, which takes place on June 9th in Osaka:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. EVIL

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. HENARE

* NJPW KOPW 2024 Title Match: Yuya Uemura vs. Great-O-Khan

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* NJPW STRONG & IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. KENTA & Chase Owens vs. Bishamon vs. TMDK