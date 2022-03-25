wrestling / News
Matches Announced For NJPW Strong: Mutiny Taping
NJPW has announced six matches for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Mutiny tapings. The company announced on Thursday that the following bouts will take place at the April 10th Los Angeles, California show:
* Jay White vs. Hikuleo,
* Ren Narita vs. Chris Dickinson
* Fred Rosser vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew
* Black Tiger, JR Kratos, and Danny Limelight vs. Rocky Romero, Alex Coughlin, and Adrian Quest
* David Finlay vs. Blake Christian
* The DKC, Kevin Knight and Fred Yehi vs. BATEMAN, Barrett Brown, and Misterioso
