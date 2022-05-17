Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode of NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s NJPW Strong. The company announced the following matches for Saturday’s show, which airs on NJPW World:

* Brody King, Mascara Dorada & Rust Taylor vs United Empire (Aaron henare, Great-O-Khan & TJP)

* LA Dojo (Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors) vs The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow)

* Chris Dickinson vs Ren Narita

You can see NJPW’s full preview below: