Matches Announced For Friday’s NXT Level Up

WWE has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up. The company announced Riley Osborne vs. Tavion Heights and Dani Palmer vs. Tatum Paxley for the show, which airs tomorrow night on Peacock.

The preview reads:

Osborne primed for thrilling clash with Heights on NXT Level Up

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Riley Osborne clashing with Tavion Heights, as well as Dani Palmer battling Tatum Paxley.

Having caught the attention of the NXT Universe thanks to a pair of impressive showings in losses to Axiom, Osborne seems certain to take the to the skies early and often against his larger opponent.

Can Heights, who has made a name for himself while taking on several impressive Superstars on WWE’s newest brand, keep his nimble opponent grounded?

Plus, after being suddenly abandoned by Paxley during a tag team match in September, Palmer finally gets a piece of her newfound rival in a highly anticipated grudge match.

Seemingly becoming more erratic by the week, Paxley recently tagged with Izzi Dame to defeat Kelani Jordan and Valentina Feroz on NXT Level Up.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!