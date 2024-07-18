wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Reel Rumble V In Pennsylvania
The first matches have been announced for this coming weekend’s Reel Rumble V, which takes place at Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. The drive-in has announced the following matches for the show, which takes place on Sunday:
* Vita Von Starr vs. Erica Leigh
* Ultimo Ant vs. Athan Promise
* The Lost Boys vs. Club Soda
The venue issued the following announcement for the show, and you can get tickets here:
Countdown To Reel Rumble
On Sunday, July 21st, local legends of the squared circle return to the Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton, Pennsylvania for an earth-shaking display of turnbuckle tusslery as the @thelvac once again presents REEL RUMBLE V!!
With live wrestling under the screen during the day*, themed vendors to consume, and wrestling cinema onscreen at night!
Super excited to share our Official Art by HauntLove!
Gates open at 5PM for live wrestling under the mighty Mahoning screen…bring your chairs and surround the ring, and see rock ‘em, sock ‘em wrestling action up close and personal, as the LVAC all-stars dazzle and amaze with feats of strength, agility, heroics and dastardly deeds!
This is one of our most popular and staff-favorite events every year, a total blast and fun for the whole family. HOURS of LIVE WRESTLING that’s amazing, astounding, hilarious and high-octane! The LVAC wrestlers will come to you ready to chew bubblegum and present a battle royale of stunning showmanship…and they WILL arrive ALL OUTTA BUBBLEGUM!
We’ll also have a daylight vendor market featuring a raucous range of wrestling-themed wares and your chance to meet the wrestlers, heroes and heels…and our snack bar will be open to body slam hunger and suplex your thirst!
Once the sun sets and the LVAC wrestlers have thoroughly entertained you and beaten each other into submission, we present a 35mm screening of John Carpenter’s sci-fi action classic THEY LIVE (1988), featuring WWF legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper as an average guy who sees a sinister reality hiding just beneath the surface of society when he dawns special sunglasses.
Gates open at 5pm, bell at 6ish, film showtime at sundown.
General Tickets include Live Wrestling, Market & Film.