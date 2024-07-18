Matches Announced For Reel Rumble V In Pennsylvania

The first matches have been announced for this coming weekend’s Reel Rumble V, which takes place at Mahoning Drive-In in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. The drive-in has announced the following matches for the show, which takes place on Sunday:

* Vita Von Starr vs. Erica Leigh

* Ultimo Ant vs. Athan Promise

* The Lost Boys vs. Club Soda

The venue issued the following announcement for the show, and you can get tickets here: