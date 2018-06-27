Matches Announced For The ROH June 30th TV Tapings

– The following matches have been announced for the ROH TV taping on June 30th, which is the day after the Best in the World PPV…

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Adam Page & The Young Bucks vs. EVIL, BUSHI, & SANADA

* Kagetsu & Hana Kimura vs. Jenny Rose & Mayu Iwatani

* Women of Honor #1 Contender’s Match: Kelly Klein vs. Karen Q vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Madison Rayne

* Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki