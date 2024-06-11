wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 6-13-24 Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub:

* ROH Tag Team Championships Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito
* ROH Women’s TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz vs. TBA
* Red Velvet vs. Viva Van
* Marina Shafir, Alex Windsor & Diamante vs. Abadon, Lady Frost & Leyla Hirsch
* Harley Cameron vs. Trish Adora
* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Dark Order vs. The Infantry & Dalton Castle

