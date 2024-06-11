Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

ROH has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub:

* ROH Tag Team Championships Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito

* ROH Women’s TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz vs. TBA

* Red Velvet vs. Viva Van

* Marina Shafir, Alex Windsor & Diamante vs. Abadon, Lady Frost & Leyla Hirsch

* Harley Cameron vs. Trish Adora

* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Dark Order vs. The Infantry & Dalton Castle