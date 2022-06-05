wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Death Triangle, Nyla Rose and more are set for action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Monday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Death Triangle vs. The Wingmen
* Nyla Rose & Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue & Miyu Yamashita
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Serpentico
* Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, & QT Marshall vs. John Silver, Pres10 Vance, Alan ‘5’ Angels, & Alex Reynolds

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading