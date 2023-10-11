wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Hardys and Brother Zay
* Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura
* Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Gates Of Agony

