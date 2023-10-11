wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
October 10, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Hardys and Brother Zay
* Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura
* Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Gates Of Agony
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Triple H Taking Over Creative Side of WWE Again, Vince McMahon ‘Backing Off’
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Reportedly Want to Send a Message to AEW Tonight, Tony Khan Responds
- Eric Bischoff On Why CM Punk Wouldn’t Have The Problems In WWE That He Had In AEW
- Details On Rumor Of Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative Again, Vince McMahon Not Being Involved