Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Hardys and Brother Zay

* Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura

* Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Gates Of Agony