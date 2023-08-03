wrestling / News

Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

August 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 8-4-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the card for this week’s AEW Rampage. The following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Parking Lot Brawl: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Best Friends
* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. TBA
* Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue
* Keith Lee & The Hardys vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, & The Blade

