Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage
August 2, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced the card for this week’s AEW Rampage. The following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Parking Lot Brawl: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Best Friends
* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. TBA
* Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue
* Keith Lee & The Hardys vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, & The Blade
