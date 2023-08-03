Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the card for this week’s AEW Rampage. The following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Parking Lot Brawl: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Best Friends

* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. TBA

* Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

* Keith Lee & The Hardys vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, & The Blade