wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced a 14-match card for this week’s AEW Dark. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Shawn Dean vs. Liam Cross
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black
* The Gunn Club def. Patrick Scott, Marcus Kross & T.I.M.
* TayJay def. The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade)
* Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue
* Jurassic Express vs. Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall
* Hangman Page, Alan Angels, “10” vs. Matt Hardy, Serpentico & Isiah Kassidy
* Eddie Kingston vs. Joey Janela
* Thunder Rosa vs. Kasey Fox
* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Alexander Moss
* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego Del Sol
* JD Drake vs. Orange Cassidy
* Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal
TOMORROW on #AEWDark at 7/6c!@MadKing1981 faces @JANELABABY in what's sure to be an absolute banger. We CANNOT wait.
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/TqSOixXc2b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2022
#AEW World Tag Team champions @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus will face #TheFactory's @QTMarshall and @Mr_Freakbeast in a Championship Eliminator Match on #AEWDark TOMORROW at 7/6c!
▶️https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/UGzo5vnXXU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2022
In a TBS Championship Eliminator match on #AEWDark, the newly crowned champion @Jade_Cargill will face @Skyebyee! Tune in TOMORROW at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/kRRCtk61Dh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Decision For WWE To Reveal Women’s Royal Rumble Participants, Mickie James’ Involvement
- Britt Baker On When She Knew Adam Cole Would Sign With AEW, Cole’s Dedication To Wrestling Fans
- Wrestler Suffers Injury Scare During Impact Wrestling Tapings, Said To Be Okay (SPOILERS)
- Impact News: Note on ROH Invaders’ Contract Statuses, Reaction to Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Announcement