Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced a 14-match card for this week’s AEW Dark. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Shawn Dean vs. Liam Cross
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black
* The Gunn Club def. Patrick Scott, Marcus Kross & T.I.M.
* TayJay def. The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade)
* Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue
* Jurassic Express vs. Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall
* Hangman Page, Alan Angels, “10” vs. Matt Hardy, Serpentico & Isiah Kassidy
* Eddie Kingston vs. Joey Janela
* Thunder Rosa vs. Kasey Fox
* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Alexander Moss
* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego Del Sol
* JD Drake vs. Orange Cassidy
* Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal

