Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced a 13-match card for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which features Brandi Rhodes in action as well as Eddie Kingston, Panelope Rose, Kiera Hogan and more.
The show airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube.
* Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delany
* 10 vs. Leroy Patterson
* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale
* Red Velvet vs. La Rosa Negra
* Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico
* Gunn Club vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson
* Carlie Bravo vs. Isaiah Kassidy
* Jora Johl vs. Julius Coleman
* Kiera Hogan vs. Shalonce Royal
* Bear Country vs. Zack Clayton and Mike Orlando
* Abadon vs. Charlette Renegade
* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Lucas Chase
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Robyn Renegade
