Matches Announced For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced a couple of matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company revealed on Friday afternoon that Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher and Tehuti Miles vs. Tyler Breeze will take place on the show.

The announcement reads:

Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher take their grudge to the ring tonight on 205 Live

After warring for weeks, Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher will look to settle the score tonight on 205 Live.

Their grudge began two months ago during the 10-man Elimination Tag Team Match between the 205 Live originals and NXT Cruiserweights. Both men tagged themselves in at different points while the other was the legal man, leading to an argument that led to Nese’s elimination.

While both Superstars have been eliminated from contention in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, Nese most recently showed a mean streak and serendipitously helped Gallagher. Viciously ambushing Isaiah “Swerve” Scott prior to his match with Gallagher, The Premier Athlete made “Swerve” easy pickings for Gallagher to earn a victory.

Be sure to tune in to see who prevails tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

Tyler Breeze returns to the ring against Tehuti Miles

Tyler Breeze is back in action tonight on 205 Live, and he figures to be a tough challenge for WWE Performance Center standout Tehuti Miles.

Prince Pretty returns for his first in-ring competition in more than a month to take on Miles, who is making his 205 Live debut. Miles has been cutting his teeth as of late with appearances on Raw and NXT, but facing Breeze — one of the most experienced competitors in WWE’s Cruiserweight Division — figures to be an especially challenging test.

Can Breeze pick up the victory against Miles? Check out 205 Live tonight at 10/9 C to find out.