wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, & Mixed Match Challenge
February 6, 2018 | Posted by
– The following matches are set for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown…
* US Title Match: Champion Bobby Roode vs. Rusev
* #1 Contender’s Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
* Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan
– The following match is set for tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…
* Goldust & Mandy Rose vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi
– The following matches are set for tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live…
* WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong
* WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Lince Dorado vs. Kalisto