Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, & Mixed Match Challenge

– The following matches are set for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown…

* US Title Match: Champion Bobby Roode vs. Rusev

* #1 Contender’s Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

* Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan

– The following match is set for tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…

* Goldust & Mandy Rose vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi

– The following matches are set for tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live…

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Lince Dorado vs. Kalisto