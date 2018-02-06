 

wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, & Mixed Match Challenge

February 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kevin Owens Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown 13018

– The following matches are set for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown…

* US Title Match: Champion Bobby Roode vs. Rusev
* #1 Contender’s Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
* Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan

– The following match is set for tonight’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…

* Goldust & Mandy Rose vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi

– The following matches are set for tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live…

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong
* WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Lince Dorado vs. Kalisto

article topics :

205 Live, Mixed Match Challenge, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading