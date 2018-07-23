Impact News: Matches Announced For This Week’s Impact TV Tapings, Schedule of Twitch Events

– Following last night’s Impact Slammiversary PPV, the following is set for this week’s Impact TV tapings…

* Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix

* Matt Sydal vs. Pentagon Jr

* Petey Williams vs. Tyson Dux

* Kongo Kong vs. Stone Rockwell

* The Cult of Lee vs. The Deaners

– The following is the schedule of Impact’s Switch content today…

* 12 PM – 2 PM – Analyze This on Impact Wrestling’s Twitch channel with Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt breaking down the PPV.

* 4 PM – 5 PM – Impact Wrestling Poolside Knockouts Photo Shoot, Live on Impact Wrestling’s Twitch channel.