wrestling / News
Impact News: Matches Announced For This Week’s Impact TV Tapings, Schedule of Twitch Events
July 23, 2018 | Posted by
– Following last night’s Impact Slammiversary PPV, the following is set for this week’s Impact TV tapings…
* Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix
* Matt Sydal vs. Pentagon Jr
* Petey Williams vs. Tyson Dux
* Kongo Kong vs. Stone Rockwell
* The Cult of Lee vs. The Deaners
– The following is the schedule of Impact’s Switch content today…
* 12 PM – 2 PM – Analyze This on Impact Wrestling’s Twitch channel with Josh Mathews and Sonjay Dutt breaking down the PPV.
* 4 PM – 5 PM – Impact Wrestling Poolside Knockouts Photo Shoot, Live on Impact Wrestling’s Twitch channel.