wrestling / News
Matches Announced For WWE’s Post-Holiday Madison Square Garden Show
October 15, 2021 | Posted by
The first matches are set for WWE’s post-holiday show in Madison Square Garden. MSG is advertising the following matches for the event, which takes place on December 26th:
* WWE Championship Match: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
Also advertised as appearing are Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Riddle, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Omos and Damian Priest.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Says He Doesn’t Personally View AEW As Competition, Says They Have A Ceiling Due To Their Fanbase
- Interesting Note About Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett On AEW Rampage Buy-In Tonight
- Bryan Danielson On Thinking The Rock Would Steal ‘Yes’ Chants, His Reaction To AEW Dynamite Match With Kenny Omega
- Backstage Rumor on Issues Bray Wyatt Was Dealing With Before His Release