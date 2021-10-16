Matches Announced For WWE’s Post-Holiday Madison Square Garden Show

The first matches are set for WWE’s post-holiday show in Madison Square Garden. MSG is advertising the following matches for the event, which takes place on December 26th:

* WWE Championship Match: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Also advertised as appearing are Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Riddle, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Omos and Damian Priest.