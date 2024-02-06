wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

February 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 2-12-24

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following bouts were announced for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark
* R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh
* Imperium vs. Jey Uso & the New Day

