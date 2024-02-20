wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

February 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 2-26-24 Image Credit: WWE

The New Day will battle Imperium in one of two matches announced for next week’s WWE Raw. It was announced on Monday’s show that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode:

Street Fight: New Day vs. Imperium
* Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

