Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
The New Day will battle Imperium in one of two matches announced for next week’s WWE Raw. It was announced on Monday’s show that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode:
Street Fight: New Day vs. Imperium
* Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
