wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Monday night live on USA Network:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable.
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso Thinks The Bloodline’s Story Is Just Getting Started After Roman Reigns’ Loss
- Triple H Says WWE Isn’t Just In His Era Now, Is Glad Stephanie McMahon Is ‘Home’
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event