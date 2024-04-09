wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 4-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Monday night live on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable.

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading