wrestling / News
Matches Announces For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Chuck Taylor vs. Rey Fenix. Trent will be in Taylor’s corner while Penta El Zero Miedo will be in Fenix’s corner. The rest of the show includes:
* Chuck Taylor (w/ Trent?) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose & Madi Wrenkowski (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds & 5 of the Dark Order
* Joey Janela (w/ Sonny Kiss) vs. Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal)
#AEWDarkElevation THIS MONDAY at 7/6c w/ Four Main Events! https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–#BestFriends #ChuckTaylor v. #DeathTriangle's #ReyFenix
–#BigSwole+#RedVelvet v. #NylaRose+#MadiWrenkowski
–@ScorpioSky+@OfficialEGO v. #DarkOrder's Reynolds+5
–#JoeyJanela v. #MattSydal pic.twitter.com/lRBBTXgEeZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Rescinds John Cone’s Termination As Senior Manager Of Talent Relations
- News On Backstage Reaction To Mark Carrano Firing In WWE, How Carrano Dealt With Talent
- WWE Has Reportedly Been Sending Released Performers Their Items In Garbage Bags For Over A Decade
- CM Punk & Gail Kim React To Triple H’s Statement About Mickie James Incident