Matches Announces For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Chuck Taylor vs. Rey Fenix. Trent will be in Taylor’s corner while Penta El Zero Miedo will be in Fenix’s corner. The rest of the show includes:

* Chuck Taylor (w/ Trent?) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose & Madi Wrenkowski (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds & 5 of the Dark Order
* Joey Janela (w/ Sonny Kiss) vs. Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal)

