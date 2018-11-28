wrestling / News
Matches Announces For Next Week’s 205 Live
November 28, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced two matches to take place during next week’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, Brian Kendrick will face Drew Gulak. In addition, Mike Kanellis and TJP will take on The Lucha House Party under tornado tag team Lucha House rules.
The episode airs Wednesday on WWE Network.
