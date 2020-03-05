wrestling / News
Matches, Blood & Guts Explanation Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has set three matches, as well as the reveal of the rules for the Blood & Guts match, for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on this week’s episode that the rules will be laid down for Blood & Guts, which takes place on March 25th.
Also announced are the following matches:
* MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Jurassic Express
* Cody Rhodes vs. Ortiz
* Death Triangle (PAC & The Lucha Brothers) vs. TBD
AEW Dynamite takes place next Wednesday from Newark, New Jersey and airs on TNT.
