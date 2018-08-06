More Matches Confirmed For All In, Updated Card

– Three more matches have been confirmed for next month’s All In stadium PPV. The All In Twitter account announced that Arrow star Stephen Amell will face Christopher Daniels on the main show, while an “Over Budget Battle Royale” and The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky will be on the Zero Hour show to air on WGN America.

The show takes place on September 1st from Chicago, Illinois. The updated card is below:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

* Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

* Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

* Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

All In: Zero Hour Matches

* Over Budget Battle Royale: Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and More TBA

* The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

Christopher Daniels -VS- Stephen Amell September 1st pic.twitter.com/9YQb0nAwru — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) August 6, 2018