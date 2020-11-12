wrestling / News
Matches Filmed Before Dynamite For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW filmed a couple of matches before Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark. As seen below, the company taped Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt and Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks for next Tuesday’s episode.
It’s not known what other matches are set for Tuesday’s show, nor the results of those two matches.
#AEWDark match being filmed – @realtravistitan vs. @starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/IzmZJcgshZ
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) November 12, 2020
#AEWDark match being filmed – @JANELABABY vs. @realmarkostunt pic.twitter.com/4IMwibYBQU
— Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) November 12, 2020
