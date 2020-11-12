wrestling / News

Matches Filmed Before Dynamite For Next Week’s AEW Dark

November 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW filmed a couple of matches before Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark. As seen below, the company taped Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt and Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks for next Tuesday’s episode.

It’s not known what other matches are set for Tuesday’s show, nor the results of those two matches.

