Matches For Next Week’s UWN Primetime Live: NWA Tag Team Title Match Set

United Wrestling Network has announced matches for next week’s edition of UWN Primetime Live, including an NWA tag team title match. Eli Drake and James Storm will defend against Aron Stevens and The Question Mark. There will also be semifinal matches in the UWN World title tournament. Here’s the lineup:

* NWA World Tag Team Titles: Eli Drake & James Storm (c) vs. Aron Stevens & The Question Mark

* UWN World Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Fred Rosser vs. Chris Dickinson

* UWN World Title Tournament Match: Shawn Daivari vs. Mike Bennett

* Lacey Ryan vs. Vipress

* 4 Minutes of Heat vs. Real Money Brothers