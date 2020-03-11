wrestling / News
Matches Locally Advertised For This Week’s Smackdown
WWE has a couple of matches locally advertised for Friday’s episode of Smackdown. The Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is currently advertising the following matches:
* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. King Corbin, Sheamus & Robert Roode
* Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn)
Neither match is announced by WWE yet, and it isn’t known if these are dark matches or if they will be televised. The arena is also advertising the previously-announced returns of Jeff Hardy and Paige on the show.
