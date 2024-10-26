Matches & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced matches and a segment for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The following was announced on Friday’s episode for next week’s show, which is being taped tonight and airs on USA Network next Friday ahead of WWE Crown Jewel:

* Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

* Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend

* Nia Jax and Liv Morgan meet ahead of WWE Crown Jewel match