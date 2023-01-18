wrestling / News
Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced several matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell
* Fallon Henley & Kiana James vs. TBA
* Women’s Title Summit with Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolan, and Jacy Jayne
* Thea Hail Award Ceremony
