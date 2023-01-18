wrestling / News

Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

January 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced several matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell
* Fallon Henley & Kiana James vs. TBA
* Women’s Title Summit with Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolan, and Jacy Jayne
* Thea Hail Award Ceremony

