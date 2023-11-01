wrestling / News
Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
October 31, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced matches and a segment for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa
– NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA
* Lyra Valkyria addresses the NXT Universe
* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
