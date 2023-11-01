wrestling / News

Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

October 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 11-7-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced matches and a segment for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa
NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA
* Lyra Valkyria addresses the NXT Universe
* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

