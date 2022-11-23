wrestling
Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on USA Network on Tuesday:
* Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez
* Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden, Katana & Nikkita
* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James
* Shawn Michaels reveals the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenges for NXT Deadline
