Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a couple of matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on USA Network on Tuesday:

* Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

* Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden, Katana & Nikkita

* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

* Shawn Michaels reveals the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenges for NXT Deadline