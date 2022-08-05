Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK

WWE has announced more matches for the NXT UK Championship tournament on next week’s NXT UK. As previously reported, Ilja Dragunov announced on this week’s show that he was relinquishing the title due to injury, with a tournament later announced to determine the new champion. The final two bouts in the eight-man tournament will take place next week as follows:

* Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coffey

* Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams