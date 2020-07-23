wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 22, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced four matches, including a World Tag Team Championship Match, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Evil Uno and Grayson
* Non-Title Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante
* Tornado Tag Match: Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. TBA
* The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends & Jurassic Express
More Trending Stories
- Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis On If They Were Surprised By WWE Releases, Reaction To Their Both Being Cut
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Vince McMahon Has Lost His Touch with WWE
- Naomi Responds to Booker T’s #NaomiDeservesBetter Criticism, Sasha Banks Weighs In
- Liv Morgan Recalls Wardrobe Malfunction During Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Wedding