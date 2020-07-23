wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced four matches, including a World Tag Team Championship Match, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Evil Uno and Grayson
* Non-Title Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante
* Tornado Tag Match: Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. TBA
* The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends & Jurassic Express

