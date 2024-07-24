wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Concert, Matches Set For Night One Of NXT Great American Bash
WWE has announced an updated card for next week’s NXT Great American Bash night one. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday night on SYFY:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Unholy Union vs. Meta-Four
* Ethan Page & Oro Mensah contract signing for NXT Championship Match at night two.
* Joe Hendry Live In Concert