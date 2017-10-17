Matches Revealed For NJPW Super Jr Tag Tournament, Road to Power Struggle and Power Struggle

PWInsider reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams and opening round matches for the NJPW Super Jr. Tag Tournament, along with the cards for The Road to Power Struggle and Power Struggle itself. The semi finals for the tag tournament happen on October 30.

Super Jr Tag Tournament:

Oct 23rd at Korakuen Hall:

*SHO & YOH vs. KUSHIDA & Hirai Kawato

*Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Titan & Dragon Lee

Oct 29 at Korakuen Hall:

*Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado vs. Tiger Mask IV & Jushin Thunder Liger

*Ryusuke Taguchi & ACH vs. TAKA Michinoku & Taichi

Power Struggle on November 5th:

*Super Jr Tag Tournament Final

*IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll

*NEVER Openweight Championship: Minoru Suzuki vs. Toru Yano

*IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi