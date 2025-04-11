wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub
ROH has announced matches for next week’s HonorClub show. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs next Thursday night:
* ROH Women’s World Championship #1 Contenders Match: La Catalina vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Johnny TV & MxM Collection vs. Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs
