Matches Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On HonorClub 4-17-25 Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced matches for next week’s HonorClub show. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs next Thursday night:

* ROH Women’s World Championship #1 Contenders Match: La Catalina vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Johnny TV & MxM Collection vs. Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs

