Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

January 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV Ethan Page 1-25-24 Image Credit: ROH

The first matches have been announced for this week’s episode of ROH TV. The following matches were announced on Tuesday for this week’s show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub:

* Ethan Page vs. TBA
* Blake Christian & Willie Mack vs. The Outrunners
* Diamante, Leila Grey & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost & Trish Adora

