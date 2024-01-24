wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV
January 23, 2024
The first matches have been announced for this week’s episode of ROH TV. The following matches were announced on Tuesday for this week’s show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub:
* Ethan Page vs. TBA
* Blake Christian & Willie Mack vs. The Outrunners
* Diamante, Leila Grey & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost & Trish Adora
🔥 This Thursday on @ringofhonor!! One more step towards that ROH women’s TV Championship! #MrandMrsTV #JohnnyLovesTaya pic.twitter.com/NNQK4uNPDS
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) January 24, 2024
Back in action Thursday on #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/1gR1qUSYOl
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 24, 2024
THURSDAY pic.twitter.com/B5IpTSEKHX
— Blake Christian ブレイク・クリスチャン (@_BlakeChristian) January 23, 2024
