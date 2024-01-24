Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

The first matches have been announced for this week’s episode of ROH TV. The following matches were announced on Tuesday for this week’s show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub:

* Ethan Page vs. TBA

* Blake Christian & Willie Mack vs. The Outrunners

* Diamante, Leila Grey & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost & Trish Adora