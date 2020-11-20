Matches, Segment Announced For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches and a segment for this week’s episode of 205 Live. WWE has announced the following for the show, which airs tonight after Smackdown on WWE Network:

* The Bollywood Boyz vs. Ever-Rise

* Tony Nese vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* Curt Stallion delivers a message to Santos Escobar

The official announcement reads:

Ashante “Thee” Adonis faces Tony Nese and Ever-Rise clash with The Bollywood Boyz tonight on 205 Live

Tune in to 205 Live tonight to see new blood clash with one of the brand’s founding fathers, plus a pivotal tag team bout and a word from Curt Stallion for the first time since his breakthrough win.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis will square off with Tony Nese a week after both competed in a Fatal 5-Way Match for a future NXT Cruiserweight Title opportunity. Though both men came up short, Adonis continued to turn heads while Nese fell victim to Stallion’s victory-clinching reverse Spanish Fly from the top rope.

The Premier Athlete will look to bounce back by turning aside the young upstart, and Nese’s confidant, Ariya Daivari, will join Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness on commentary. Can Adonis score a major win against a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, or will Nese’s experience edge — and the specter of Daivari at ringside —be too much to overcome?

Ashante “Thee” Adonis faces Tony Nese and Ever-Rise clash with The Bollywood Boyz tonight on 205 Live

Nese and Daivari’s plot for Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz to help one of them emerge victorious from last week’s 5-Way proved unsuccessful, and along with it Nese and Daivari’s promise to grant them future title opportunities. Instead, the two teams will return their focus to tag team competition as Chase Parker & Matt Martel battle Sunil & Samir Singh.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis faces Tony Nese and Ever-Rise clash with The Bollywood Boyz tonight on 205 Live

Additionally, Stallion will be in the house fresh off his grueling victory. What will the promising newcomer have to say after securing a future chance to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion?

It all goes down on The Most Exciting Hour on Television tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!