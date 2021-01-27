wrestling / News
Matches, Segment Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
We have several matches and a segment set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, the following matches were set for next week:
* Jordynne Grace vs. Susan
* Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander
* Tasha Steelz vs. Nevaeh
* Rohit Raju vs. TJP
* Matt Hardy & Private Party appear
Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
