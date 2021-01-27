Matches, Segment Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

We have several matches and a segment set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, the following matches were set for next week:

* Jordynne Grace vs. Susan

* Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander

* Tasha Steelz vs. Nevaeh

* Rohit Raju vs. TJP

* Matt Hardy & Private Party appear

Impact airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.