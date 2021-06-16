wrestling / News
Matches, Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Before Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly battle at NXT Great American Bash, they both have matches on next week’s show. WWE announced on tonight’s NXT that Cole and O’Reilly will be facing opponents of their choosing as they get ready for their match at the Bash on July 6th. O’Reilly picked Kushida to be his opponent, while Cole has yet to name who he’ll be facing.
Also announced for next week was the “opening” of the Diamond Mine, the source of the MMA gym-themed promos that have been airing for the past couple of weeks. And Frankie Money said that an “encore” of her premiere will take place, which assumedly means a new match.
NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network.
