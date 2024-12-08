wrestling / News

Matches and Segment Set For Tuesday’s Episode of NXT

December 7, 2024
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

After tonight’s NXT Deadline, two matches and a segment were announced for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. The lineup includes:

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans
* Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
* Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe

