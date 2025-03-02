Two Matches, Contract Signing Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Two matches and segment were announced for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs on TBS and MAX. Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will have a contract signing ahead of their match at AEW Revolution. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa will team with Kris Statlander against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Plus, Cope will take on Wheeler Yuta.

THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5!#AEWDynamite

Sacramento, CA

LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax@CallMeKrisStat + @ThunderRosa22 vs @MeganBayne + @ThePenelopeFord Weeks of tension finally boil over in this huge Tag Team Match on Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS + Max! pic.twitter.com/6cGn7cyksM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025

THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5!#AEWDynamite

Sacramento, CA

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax@SwerveConfident + @KingRicochet Contract Signing Before their match, NEXT SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution, Swerve + Ricochet must first sign the dotted line! pic.twitter.com/yRQCCPswOf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025