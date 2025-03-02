wrestling / News

Two Matches, Contract Signing Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Two matches and segment were announced for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs on TBS and MAX. Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will have a contract signing ahead of their match at AEW Revolution. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa will team with Kris Statlander against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Plus, Cope will take on Wheeler Yuta.

