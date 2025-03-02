wrestling / News
Two Matches, Contract Signing Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
Two matches and segment were announced for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs on TBS and MAX. Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will have a contract signing ahead of their match at AEW Revolution. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa will team with Kris Statlander against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Plus, Cope will take on Wheeler Yuta.
THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5!#AEWDynamite
Sacramento, CA
LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax@CallMeKrisStat + @ThunderRosa22 vs @MeganBayne + @ThePenelopeFord
Weeks of tension finally boil over in this huge Tag Team Match on Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS + Max! pic.twitter.com/6cGn7cyksM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025
THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5!#AEWDynamite
Sacramento, CA
LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax@SwerveConfident + @KingRicochet Contract Signing
Before their match, NEXT SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution, Swerve + Ricochet must first sign the dotted line! pic.twitter.com/yRQCCPswOf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025
THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5!#AEWDynamite
Sacramento, CA
LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax
"Rated R Superstar" Cope vs Wheeler Yuta@RatedRCope looks to finish his hunt of the Death Riders when he faces @WheelerYuta, but can Yuta "Finish the Job" THIS WEDNESDAY? pic.twitter.com/FXYl4kujdo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Explains Why His Perspective Has Changed On The Rock Returning To WWE
- Kevin Nash On Giving Virgil A Receipt In 1994 Royal Rumble, His Issue With Canadian Destroyers
- Latest Update on Malakai Black After Release From AEW
- Rumored Winner for Men’s Elimination Chamber Match Tomorrow Night (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)