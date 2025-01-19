wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match and More Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

January 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Three matches and a segment have been added to Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX. First, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will have a face to face meeting after recent run-ins against the Don Callis Family. Next, the AEW World tag team titles will be on the line when Private Party defend against the Hurt Syndicate. Meanwhile, Jamie Hayter and Julia Hart will have a rematch, after Hart won their first encounter. Finally, Samoa Joe will take on Nick Wayne in his first AEW match since July 2024. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin)
* Cope vs. PAC
* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter
* Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
* Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have a face-to-face meeting

