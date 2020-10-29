Matches, Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a series of matches and segments for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following for the November 4th show, which airs on TNT:

* Cody and The Gunn Club vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10

* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

* Miro (w/Kip Sabian) vs. Trent (w/Chuck Taylor)

* Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Scorpio Sky

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are face-to-face before their match at AEW Full Gear

* Chris Jericho does commentary