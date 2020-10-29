wrestling / News

Matches, Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-4-20

AEW has announced a series of matches and segments for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following for the November 4th show, which airs on TNT:

* Cody and The Gunn Club vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10
* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow
* Miro (w/Kip Sabian) vs. Trent (w/Chuck Taylor)
* Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Scorpio Sky
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are face-to-face before their match at AEW Full Gear
* Chris Jericho does commentary

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading