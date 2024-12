Matches and Segments Announced For Tomorrow’s ROH TV

Ring of Honor has announced several matches and segments for tomorrow’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. They include:

* Lee Johnson vs. Bishop Kaun

* Murder Machines (Lance Archer & Brian Cage) vs. Iron Savages (Beefcake Boulder & Bulk Bronson)

* Queen Aminata vs. Lady Frost

* Sidney Akeem vs. Serpentico

* Grizzled Young Veterans and Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds) and Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven)

* Billie Starkz & Athena vs. TBD

* Update on Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona