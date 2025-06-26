wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision, Will Air Tomorrow

June 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 6-26-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW Collision has a special Thursday night airing this week, and a few matches are set. AEW announced on this week’s Dynamite that Collision will air on Thursday at 8 PM ET on TNT with the usual simulcast on Max.

The lineup is:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander
* Nick Wayne & Christian Cage vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill
* Brody King & Templario vs. Rocky Romero & Hechicero
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading