Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Collision, Will Air Tomorrow

AEW Collision has a special Thursday night airing this week, and a few matches are set. AEW announced on this week’s Dynamite that Collision will air on Thursday at 8 PM ET on TNT with the usual simulcast on Max.

The lineup is:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander

* Nick Wayne & Christian Cage vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill

* Brody King & Templario vs. Rocky Romero & Hechicero

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue