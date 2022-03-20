Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced six matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday night on YouTube:

* The Gunn Club vs. Masada & Aaron Mercer

* Aaron Solo, QT Marshall & Nick Comorto vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & John Silver

* Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

* The Bunny & Emi Sakura vs. Ruby Soho & Anna Jay

* Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade

* Top Flight vs. Chaos Project