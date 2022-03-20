wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

March 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced six matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday night on YouTube:

* The Gunn Club vs. Masada & Aaron Mercer
* Aaron Solo, QT Marshall & Nick Comorto vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & John Silver
* Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
* The Bunny & Emi Sakura vs. Ruby Soho & Anna Jay
* Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade
* Top Flight vs. Chaos Project

