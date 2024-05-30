Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which will take place at a special time of 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Viva Van

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA

* Satnam Singh vs. TBA