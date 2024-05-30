wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 5-31-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which will take place at a special time of 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Viva Van
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA
* Satnam Singh vs. TBA

