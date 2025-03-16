wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Slam Dunk Collision
March 15, 2025 | Posted by
AEW announced two matches for next week’s special Slam Dunk edition of AEW Collision, which airs after the NCAA tournament. It will be split into two parts. The first part airs at 11 PM ET on March 22 while the second airs at 11 PM ET on March 23. The announced lineup includes:
* AEW TNT Championship – Everybody Banned From Ringside: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
* Komander & Hologram vs. Two Members of LFI (Dralistico, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH)
