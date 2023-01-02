wrestling / News
Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream
January 2, 2023 | Posted by
Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:
* Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed
* Queen Aminata vs. Tasha Steelz
* KC Navarro vs. Kevin Knight
* Shalonce Royal vs. Jada Stone
