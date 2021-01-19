wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Two Weeks of NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the cards for the next two weeks of NJPW Strong, featuring Lio Rush’s debut and more. The company has announced the lineups for the January 22nd and January 29th episodes of the show, which will be Lion’s Break Contender. You can see the lineups below:
January 22
* Kevin Knight & Jordan Clearwater vs. The Riegel Twins
* Brody King vs. JR Kratos
* Ren Narita vs. Bateman
January 29
* Clark Connors vs. The DKC
* Rocky Romero vs. Chris Dickinson
* Lio Rush, TJP & Fred Rosser vs. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & KENTA)
